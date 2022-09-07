Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX)

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.81 changing hands around $1.8 or 6.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.30B. SWTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -179.4% off its 52-week high of $77.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.60, which suggests the last value was 51.1% up since then. When we look at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.55K.

Analysts gave the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SWTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.2.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Instantly SWTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.00 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 6.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.03%, with the 5-day performance at -2.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is -29.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWTX’s forecast low is $51.00 with $105.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -277.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.39% for it to hit the projected low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.98% over the past 6 months, a -56.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. will fall -23.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -42.90% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -240.70%.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.37% of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares while 100.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.39%. There are 100.95% institutions holding the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.24% of the shares, roughly 6.05 million SWTX shares worth $341.25 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.20% or 6.03 million shares worth $340.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 3.28 million shares estimated at $80.65 million under it, the former controlled 6.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 5.21% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $48.79 million.