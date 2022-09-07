Home  »  Business   »  Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE): Investing...

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 3.61 million Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.78 changed hands at -$0.04 or -4.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.77M. KUKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -707.69% off its 52-week high of $6.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 12.82% up since then. When we look at Kuke Music Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.35K.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) trade information

Instantly KUKE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5900 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.69%, with the 5-day performance at -24.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) is -45.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Kuke Music Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -262.70%.

KUKE Dividends

Kuke Music Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 02.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.39% of Kuke Music Holding Limited shares while 0.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.93%. There are 0.40% institutions holding the Kuke Music Holding Limited stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 22178.0 KUKE shares worth $85385.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 19121.0 shares worth $73615.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio. With 13122.0 shares estimated at $44614.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 2794.0 shares worth around $9499.0.

