Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 2.09 million Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.27 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.27B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -110.63% off its 52-week high of $11.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 31.5% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.71 million.

Analysts gave the Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JOBY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Joby Aviation Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.65 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.81%, with the 5-day performance at -3.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is -20.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JOBY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.88% over the past 6 months, a 32.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Joby Aviation Inc. earnings to increase by 63.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.81% per year.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.13% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares while 27.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.90%. There are 27.24% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc. stock share, with Intel Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 46.04 million JOBY shares worth $304.79 million.

Capricorn Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 40.96 million shares worth $201.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.13 million shares estimated at $40.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 5.7 million shares worth around $28.01 million.