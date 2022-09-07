Is Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 2.38 million Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.19 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $247.67M. ZY’s last price was a discount, traded about -570.32% off its 52-week high of $14.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 49.77% up since then. When we look at Zymergen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Instantly ZY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.42 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.26%, with the 5-day performance at -6.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is -19.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.67 days.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zymergen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.78% over the past 6 months, a 38.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zymergen Inc. will rise 28.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.02 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Zymergen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $3.61 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Zymergen Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.30% per year.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.62% of Zymergen Inc. shares while 60.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.60%. There are 60.60% institutions holding the Zymergen Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 25.57% of the shares, roughly 26.61 million ZY shares worth $58.29 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.07% or 4.19 million shares worth $9.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 7.78 million shares estimated at $17.04 million under it, the former controlled 7.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.79% of the shares, roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $4.04 million.