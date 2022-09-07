Is San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.90 changed hands at -$0.75 or -6.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $536.48M. SJT’s current price is a discount, trading about -41.56% off its 52-week high of $15.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.41, which suggests the last value was 59.54% up since then. When we look at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SJT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Instantly SJT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.13 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -6.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.30%, with the 5-day performance at -15.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is -4.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SJT’s forecast low is $20.50 with $20.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -88.07% for it to hit the projected low.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust earnings to increase by 384.90%.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18. The 11.07% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.29. It is important to note, however, that the 11.07% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.18% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares while 12.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.38%. There are 12.68% institutions holding the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock share, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 2.30% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million SJT shares worth $11.7 million.

McDaniel,Terry & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.21% or 0.57 million shares worth $6.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and Alps ETF Tr-Barron’s 400 ETF. With 100000.0 shares estimated at $1.09 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Barron’s 400 ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 56370.0 shares worth around $0.61 million.