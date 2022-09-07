Is Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 3.16 million Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.19 changed hands at -$0.25 or -2.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.15B. OLPX’s last price was a discount, traded about -149.47% off its 52-week high of $30.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.73, which suggests the last value was 3.77% up since then. When we look at Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Instantly OLPX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.16 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.15%, with the 5-day performance at -10.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is -25.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.96 days.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Olaplex Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.30% over the past 6 months, a 35.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $201.25 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $219.73 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Olaplex Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 428.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.90% per year.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares while 102.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.37%. There are 102.07% institutions holding the Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock share, with Advent International Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 76.97% of the shares, roughly 499.47 million OLPX shares worth $7.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.95% or 12.63 million shares worth $197.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Research Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $54.33 million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $54.09 million.