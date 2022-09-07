Is nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.53 changed hands at -$0.63 or -1.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.17B. NCNO’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.92% off its 52-week high of $79.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.94, which suggests the last value was 24.07% up since then. When we look at nCino Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 654.14K.

Analysts gave the nCino Inc. (NCNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NCNO as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. nCino Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Instantly NCNO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.97 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.53%, with the 5-day performance at -0.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is -11.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCNO’s forecast low is $35.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.01% for it to hit the projected low.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the nCino Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.99% over the past 6 months, a -45.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for nCino Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.46 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that nCino Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $101.84 million.

The 2022 estimates are for nCino Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.10% per year.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.50% of nCino Inc. shares while 92.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.68%. There are 92.26% institutions holding the nCino Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.14% of the shares, roughly 10.07 million NCNO shares worth $412.8 million.

HMI Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 7.64 million shares worth $312.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. With 4.58 million shares estimated at $187.53 million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $91.43 million.