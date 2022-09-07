Is Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 2.67 million Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $2.13 changed hands at -$0.16 or -6.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $316.52M. GCI’s last price was a discount, traded about -230.99% off its 52-week high of $7.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was -0.94% down since then. When we look at Gannett Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GCI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gannett Co. Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.39 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -6.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.04%, with the 5-day performance at -9.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) is -9.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.10, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GCI’s forecast low is $1.70 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gannett Co. Inc. will fall -70.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $788.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gannett Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $789.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $804.27 million and $817.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Gannett Co. Inc. earnings to increase by 80.30%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.15% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares while 68.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.88%. There are 68.77% institutions holding the Gannett Co. Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.56% of the shares, roughly 22.81 million GCI shares worth $102.89 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 9.89 million shares worth $44.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.22 million shares estimated at $29.65 million under it, the former controlled 6.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $18.33 million.