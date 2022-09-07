Investor Confidence Inclines As SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Shares Gain $1.83

In the latest trading session, 2.34 million SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.79 changing hands around $1.83 or 7.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.22B. SPWR’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.2% off its 52-week high of $34.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.78, which suggests the last value was 50.45% up since then. When we look at SunPower Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Analysts gave the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended SPWR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. SunPower Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Instantly SPWR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.15 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 7.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.81%, with the 5-day performance at -2.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) is -0.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.82, meaning bulls need a downside of -13.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPWR’s forecast low is $14.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 45.72% for it to hit the projected low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SunPower Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.70% over the past 6 months, a 300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $435.77 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that SunPower Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $486.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.80%. The 2022 estimates are for SunPower Corporation earnings to decrease by -107.00%.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.31% of SunPower Corporation shares while 39.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.94%. There are 39.41% institutions holding the SunPower Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.54% of the shares, roughly 14.87 million SPWR shares worth $388.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 8.18 million shares worth $213.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.79 million shares estimated at $72.86 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $67.13 million.