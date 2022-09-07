Home  »  Business   »  Investor Confidence Declines As UP Fintech Holding...

Investor Confidence Declines As UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Shares Lose -$0.03

In the last trading session, 1.17 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s per share price at $3.58 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $565.35M. TIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -341.34% off its 52-week high of $15.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 25.14% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.89 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.09%, with the 5-day performance at -6.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -2.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.61 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.28 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.90%. The 2022 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -15.30%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.01% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 9.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.92%. There are 9.69% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million TIGR shares worth $9.22 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 1.66 million shares worth $8.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.92 million shares estimated at $3.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.85 million.

