Investor Confidence Declines As Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Shares Lose -$0.01

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $9.92 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $346.60M. ASC’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.44% off its 52-week high of $10.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.09, which suggests the last value was 68.85% up since then. When we look at Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 783.60K.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Instantly ASC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.13 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 193.49%, with the 5-day performance at -0.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 16.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.47 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ardmore Shipping Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 121.43% over the past 6 months, a 318.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ardmore Shipping Corporation will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 238.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 107.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.43 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $49.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25 million and $27.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 109.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 76.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings to decrease by -518.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.64% per year.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.77% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares while 55.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.55%. There are 55.54% institutions holding the Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock share, with Private Management Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.14% of the shares, roughly 2.82 million ASC shares worth $12.67 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.17% or 2.48 million shares worth $11.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F. With 1.15 million shares estimated at $5.19 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Microcap Value F held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $5.69 million.