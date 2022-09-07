IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 55.37 million IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.78 changing hands around $0.61 or 52.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $29.71M. IMRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -186.52% off its 52-week high of $5.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 45.51% up since then. When we look at IMARA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 60.33K.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

Instantly IMRA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 52.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.00%, with the 5-day performance at -3.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) is -5.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IMARA Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.88% over the past 6 months, a 22.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMARA Inc. will rise 31.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.10% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for IMARA Inc. earnings to increase by 32.90%.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 03 and March 07.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.95% of IMARA Inc. shares while 67.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.79%. There are 67.10% institutions holding the IMARA Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.69% of the shares, roughly 4.39 million IMRA shares worth $8.25 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.59% or 3.31 million shares worth $6.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.26 million.