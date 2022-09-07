How Will Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.45 changed hands at -$1.42 or -8.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.79B. CRGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.18% off its 52-week high of $19.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.86, which suggests the last value was 29.71% up since then. When we look at Crescent Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 342.87K.

Analysts gave the Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRGY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crescent Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) trade information

Instantly CRGY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.75 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -8.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.04%, with the 5-day performance at -2.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) is 23.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRGY’s forecast low is $25.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $537 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Crescent Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $519 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Crescent Energy Company earnings to decrease by -204.20%.

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09. The 4.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.47% of Crescent Energy Company shares while 44.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.81%. There are 44.24% institutions holding the Crescent Energy Company stock share, with Goff John C the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.34% of the shares, roughly 4.76 million CRGY shares worth $74.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 2.2 million shares worth $34.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $14.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $10.8 million.