HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.45 million HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.26 changed hands at -$0.53 or -11.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.64B. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -557.28% off its 52-week high of $28.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 33.8% up since then. When we look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Analysts gave the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HIVE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.17 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -11.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.73%, with the 5-day performance at -10.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is -15.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIVE’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -64.32% for it to hit the projected low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.36% over the past 6 months, a -250.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.80%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.64% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares while 9.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.34%. There are 9.34% institutions holding the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.66% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million HIVE shares worth $23.31 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 0.91 million shares worth $2.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $24.58 million under it, the former controlled 4.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.85 million.