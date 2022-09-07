Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.24 million Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.98 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.27B. HIMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.35% off its 52-week high of $9.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.72, which suggests the last value was 54.52% up since then. When we look at Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HIMS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.45 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -8.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HIMS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hims & Hers Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.11% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hims & Hers Health Inc. will fall -200.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.88 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $106.51 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Hims & Hers Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -375.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.20% per year.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.98% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares while 45.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.85%. There are 45.92% institutions holding the Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock share, with Redpoint Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.26% of the shares, roughly 10.4 million HIMS shares worth $55.41 million.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.16% or 10.2 million shares worth $54.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $15.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $12.53 million.