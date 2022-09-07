Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.16M. GHSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1220.0% off its 52-week high of $1.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Instantly GHSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1650 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.38%, with the 5-day performance at -4.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) is -1.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.6 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.63 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -73.70%.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares while 7.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.80%. There are 7.68% institutions holding the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.62% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million GHSI shares worth $0.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 1.08 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.79 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $64411.0.