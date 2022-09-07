GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.86 million GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $58.90 changed hands at $1.02 or 1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.57B. GFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.96% off its 52-week high of $79.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.81, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 62.33 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.34%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is 10.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.34 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.57% over the past 6 months, a 5,440.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.99 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings to increase by 80.40%.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares while 100.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.43%. There are 100.43% institutions holding the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.22% of the shares, roughly 22.45 million GFS shares worth $1.4 billion.

Matrix Capital Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.73% or 9.18 million shares worth $572.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 5.18 million shares estimated at $309.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $197.75 million.