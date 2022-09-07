GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 3.22 million GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $47.40 changed hands at -$0.91 or -1.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.32B. GTLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -189.03% off its 52-week high of $137.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.74, which suggests the last value was 35.15% up since then. When we look at GitLab Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Analysts gave the GitLab Inc. (GTLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GTLB as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GitLab Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Instantly GTLB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 64.49 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -1.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.52%, with the 5-day performance at -24.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) is -28.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTLB’s forecast low is $55.72 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.55% for it to hit the projected low.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GitLab Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.23% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.45 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that GitLab Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $103.54 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 74.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for GitLab Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.80% per year.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 06.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of GitLab Inc. shares while 57.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.19%. There are 57.66% institutions holding the GitLab Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million GTLB shares worth $532.16 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 2.82 million shares worth $153.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). With 0.91 million shares estimated at $49.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $34.11 million.