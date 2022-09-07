Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $13.82 changed hands at $0.38 or 2.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43B. XPRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.56% off its 52-week high of $21.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.82, which suggests the last value was 36.18% up since then. When we look at Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 542.10K.

Analysts gave the Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended XPRO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Instantly XPRO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.15 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 2.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.69%, with the 5-day performance at -1.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) is 17.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XPRO’s forecast low is $14.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Expro Group Holdings N.V. will rise 129.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 143.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $296.57 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $315.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $107.84 million and $112.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 175.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 181.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Expro Group Holdings N.V. earnings to increase by 60.50%.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.70% of Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares while 77.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.53%. There are 77.10% institutions holding the Expro Group Holdings N.V. stock share, with Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 26.55% of the shares, roughly 29.1 million XPRO shares worth $517.32 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.26% or 14.53 million shares worth $258.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 7.21 million shares estimated at $128.12 million under it, the former controlled 6.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 3.54% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $44.67 million.