Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.28 million Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s per share price at $1.86 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52B. ENIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.94% off its 52-week high of $2.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 47.31% up since then. When we look at Enel Chile S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 569.09K.

Analysts gave the Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ENIC as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enel Chile S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $59.49.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Instantly ENIC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9500 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 4.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.76%, with the 5-day performance at 8.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is 20.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2570.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENIC’s forecast low is $1300.00 with $5531.79 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -297308.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69792.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enel Chile S.A. will rise 120.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -121.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $929.51 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enel Chile S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $958.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Enel Chile S.A. earnings to increase by 267.40%.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 1.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 1.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Enel Chile S.A. shares while 2.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.98%. There are 2.98% institutions holding the Enel Chile S.A. stock share, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million ENIC shares worth $15.77 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 4.01 million shares worth $6.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 1.51 million shares estimated at $2.38 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.11% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $1.65 million.