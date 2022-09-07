Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.66. With the company’s per share price at $6.04 changed hands at -$2.51 or -29.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $268.66M. EIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.89% off its 52-week high of $10.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.53, which suggests the last value was 41.56% up since then. When we look at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 313.10K.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Instantly EIGR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.78 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -29.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.38%, with the 5-day performance at -27.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is -30.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.24 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 48.40% over the past 6 months, a -118.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -7.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.68 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.1 million and $3.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 94.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 56.80%.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.35% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 74.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.20%. There are 74.96% institutions holding the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.34% of the shares, roughly 7.5 million EIGR shares worth $62.21 million.

683 Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.81% or 3.38 million shares worth $28.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Columbia Funds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund. With 2.32 million shares estimated at $16.09 million under it, the former controlled 5.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Funds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Global Technology Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $7.38 million.