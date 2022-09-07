Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -11.44% Decline

In the last trading session, 6.0 million Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.13 changed hands at -$2.86 or -11.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $778.31M. DWAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -690.78% off its 52-week high of $175.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.84, which suggests the last value was 55.54% up since then. When we look at Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.87 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -11.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.97%, with the 5-day performance at -12.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is -30.19% down.

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares while 6.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.44%. There are 6.20% institutions holding the Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Mangrove Partners the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.01% of the shares, roughly 0.6 million DWAC shares worth $39.03 million.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 0.4 million shares worth $25.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 16488.0 shares estimated at $0.72 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 5968.0 shares worth around $0.26 million.