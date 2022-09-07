CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.03 million CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $1.61 changed hands at $0.15 or 10.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $109.83M. CTMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -367.7% off its 52-week high of $7.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 26.09% up since then. When we look at CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

Instantly CTMX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 10.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.82%, with the 5-day performance at 8.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is -3.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTMX’s forecast low is $1.63 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -396.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.24% for it to hit the projected low.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.18% over the past 6 months, a 10.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.9 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $18.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.86 million and $18.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.30%. The 2022 estimates are for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

CTMX Dividends

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.32% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares while 90.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.26%. There are 90.06% institutions holding the CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.87% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million CTMX shares worth $15.5 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 5.78 million shares worth $15.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $5.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 1.63% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.83 million.