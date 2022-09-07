Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.65 million Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $2.89 changed hands at -$0.08 or -2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.43B. CRON’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.95% off its 52-week high of $6.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 11.07% up since then. When we look at Cronos Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Analysts gave the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CRON as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cronos Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.21 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.28%, with the 5-day performance at -8.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is -15.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.09 days.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cronos Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.86% over the past 6 months, a 75.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cronos Group Inc. will fall -133.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -128.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $27.79 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cronos Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $31.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.62 million and $20.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 77.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Cronos Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -418.00%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.22% of Cronos Group Inc. shares while 15.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.17%. There are 15.92% institutions holding the Cronos Group Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.02% of the shares, roughly 11.4 million CRON shares worth $44.36 million.

Chescapmanager LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.20% or 8.33 million shares worth $32.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 11.4 million shares estimated at $44.36 million under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.66% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $7.53 million.