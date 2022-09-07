Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 7.67 million Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.50. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $62.02 changing hands around $6.2 or 11.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.18B. COUPâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -336.62% off its 52-week high of $270.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.54, which suggests the last value was 18.51% up since then. When we look at Coupa Software Incorporatedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Analysts gave the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended COUP as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupa Software Incorporatedâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Instantly COUP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 65.47 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 11.11% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.68%, with the 5-day performance at -4.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is -27.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COUPâ€™s forecast low is $55.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -61.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupa Software Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -48.72% over the past 6 months, a -69.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupa Software Incorporated will fall -65.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.02 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Coupa Software Incorporatedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $214.06 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Coupa Software Incorporated earnings to decrease by -95.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 05 and December 09.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares while 106.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.18%. There are 106.50% institutions holding the Coupa Software Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 6.98 million COUP shares worth $434.35 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 4.78 million shares worth $297.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.22 million shares estimated at $138.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $106.32 million.