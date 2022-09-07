Could Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.35 million Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.55 changed hands at -$0.24 or -3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.02B. PSNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.53% off its 52-week high of $16.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.72, which suggests the last value was -2.6% down since then. When we look at Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Instantly PSNY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.13 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.02%, with the 5-day performance at -18.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) is -30.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC earnings to decrease by -107.80%.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.85% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares while 5.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.21%. There are 5.41% institutions holding the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC stock share, with AMF Tjanstepension AB the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.21% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million PSNY shares worth $38.77 million.