Confluent Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -163.48% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.67 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.25B. CFLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -284.96% off its 52-week high of $94.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.48, which suggests the last value was 33.2% up since then. When we look at Confluent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Analysts gave the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CFLT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Confluent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.26 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.64%, with the 5-day performance at -9.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is -26.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CFLT’s forecast low is $28.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Confluent Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.69% over the past 6 months, a 17.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Confluent Inc. will rise 38.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 44.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $131.86 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Confluent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $142.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.67 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Confluent Inc. earnings to decrease by -99.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.60% per year.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.56% of Confluent Inc. shares while 76.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.65%. There are 76.43% institutions holding the Confluent Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.49% of the shares, roughly 10.69 million CFLT shares worth $438.24 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 7.97 million shares worth $326.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $122.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $68.0 million.