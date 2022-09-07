Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.89. With the company’s per share price at $16.32 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.12B. COGT’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.31% off its 52-week high of $17.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.79, which suggests the last value was 76.78% up since then. When we look at Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Analysts gave the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended COGT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Instantly COGT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.07 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 90.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) is 35.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COGT’s forecast low is $18.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -71.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cogent Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 184.82% over the past 6 months, a -25.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cogent Biosciences Inc. will fall -51.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cogent Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 88.50%.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Cogent Biosciences Inc. shares while 63.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.86%. There are 63.86% institutions holding the Cogent Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Eventide Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.51% of the shares, roughly 3.9 million COGT shares worth $29.21 million.

Commodore Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 3.5 million shares worth $26.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.9 million shares estimated at $29.21 million under it, the former controlled 8.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.18% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $9.01 million.