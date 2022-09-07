Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $93.82 changed hands at -$2.54 or -2.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.30B. CELH’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.98% off its 52-week high of $118.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.31, which suggests the last value was 59.17% up since then. When we look at Celsius Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CELH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 107.49 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -2.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.81%, with the 5-day performance at -10.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is -4.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CELH’s forecast low is $75.00 with $130.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Celsius Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 91.98% over the past 6 months, a 780.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Celsius Holdings Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 90.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $145.73 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Celsius Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $159.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.07 million and $94.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Celsius Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.70%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.06% of Celsius Holdings Inc. shares while 52.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.58%. There are 52.72% institutions holding the Celsius Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 6.44 million CELH shares worth $355.09 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 5.59 million shares worth $308.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 3.67 million shares estimated at $246.24 million under it, the former controlled 6.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.77% of the shares, roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $178.18 million.