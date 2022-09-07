Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -238.0% Loss

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.06. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $8.58 changing hands around $0.15 or 1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.48B. CUKâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -190.09% off its 52-week high of $24.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.43, which suggests the last value was 13.4% up since then. When we look at Carnival Corporation & plcâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Analysts gave the Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CUK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Carnival Corporation & plcâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.90 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 1.78% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.41%, with the 5-day performance at -4.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is -5.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CUKâ€™s forecast low is $6.80 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -238.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 620.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.75 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.91 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 620.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Carnival Corporation & plc earnings to increase by 35.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.40% per year.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 18 and December 22.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares while 16.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.47%. There are 16.47% institutions holding the Carnival Corporation & plc stock share, with Aristeia Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.84% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million CUK shares worth $85.57 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 2.08 million shares worth $17.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.16 million shares estimated at $1.35 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.04 million.