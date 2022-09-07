Can Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.92 million Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $4.36 changed hands at -$0.58 or -11.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $189.66M. GLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -329.82% off its 52-week high of $18.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.54, which suggests the last value was -4.13% down since then. When we look at Glatfelter Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 389.13K.

Analysts gave the Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GLT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Glatfelter Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Instantly GLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.14 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -11.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.65%, with the 5-day performance at -8.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is -13.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GLT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -106.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Glatfelter Corporation will fall -227.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -47.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $365 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Glatfelter Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $424 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $244.91 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Glatfelter Corporation earnings to decrease by -52.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.20% per year.

GLT Dividends

Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 12.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 12.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.38% of Glatfelter Corporation shares while 92.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.92%. There are 92.66% institutions holding the Glatfelter Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.13% of the shares, roughly 7.21 million GLT shares worth $89.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.75% or 4.81 million shares worth $59.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $21.85 million under it, the former controlled 7.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 3.53% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $19.56 million.