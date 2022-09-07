Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ: BPTS) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 6.77 million Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.02 changing hands around $0.08 or 8.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.12M. BPTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -840.2% off its 52-week high of $9.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 20.59% up since then. When we look at Biophytis S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 35360.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.49K.

Analysts gave the Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BPTS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biophytis S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) trade information

Instantly BPTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.40%, with the 5-day performance at -8.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) is -16.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 45400.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BPTS’s forecast low is $2.14 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1370.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biophytis S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.88% over the past 6 months, a 18.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Biophytis S.A. earnings to increase by 37.90%.

BPTS Dividends

Biophytis S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Biophytis S.A. shares while 0.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.99%. There are 0.99% institutions holding the Biophytis S.A. stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.59% of the shares, roughly 96371.0 BPTS shares worth $0.1 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.39% or 63928.0 shares worth $67757.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.