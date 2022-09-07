Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.21 changed hands at -$0.15 or -3.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $685.98M. ATAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -325.18% off its 52-week high of $17.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was 29.93% up since then. When we look at Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 797.93K.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Instantly ATAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.72 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -3.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.82%, with the 5-day performance at -8.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is -3.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.67 days.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATAI’s forecast low is $6.60 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1087.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atai Life Sciences N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.29% over the past 6 months, a 22.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atai Life Sciences N.V. will fall -9.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -99.00% down from the last financial year.

8 analysts are of the opinion that Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $110k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -52.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Atai Life Sciences N.V. earnings to decrease by -9.00%.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 15.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.41% of Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares while 29.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.50%. There are 29.44% institutions holding the Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock share, with Alpha Wave Global, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.33% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million ATAI shares worth $10.87 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 1.79 million shares worth $9.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 1.58 million shares estimated at $5.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $3.38 million.