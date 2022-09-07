Are LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.88 changed hands at $0.18 or 1.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.00B. LZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -270.45% off its 52-week high of $36.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.64, which suggests the last value was 12.55% up since then. When we look at LegalZoom.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended LZ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LegalZoom.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

Instantly LZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.59 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 1.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.52%, with the 5-day performance at -3.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) is -3.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LZ’s forecast low is $9.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.91% for it to hit the projected low.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LegalZoom.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.51% over the past 6 months, a 233.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LegalZoom.com Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.6 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that LegalZoom.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $171.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $150.43 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.90%. The 2022 estimates are for LegalZoom.com Inc. earnings to increase by 133.30%.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.15% of LegalZoom.com Inc. shares while 63.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.17%. There are 63.00% institutions holding the LegalZoom.com Inc. stock share, with Francisco Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.41% of the shares, roughly 28.63 million LZ shares worth $404.77 million.

Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 14.3 million shares worth $202.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.97 million shares estimated at $56.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $36.48 million.