Are American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.33 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. AMWL’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.28% off its 52-week high of $11.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 41.8% up since then. When we look at American Well Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the American Well Corporation (AMWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended AMWL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Well Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) trade information

Instantly AMWL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.65 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.31%, with the 5-day performance at -4.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is -13.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.22 days.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Well Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.31% over the past 6 months, a -40.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Well Corporation will fall -73.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.13 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that American Well Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $68.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $61.47 million and $62.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for American Well Corporation earnings to increase by 27.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.90% per year.

AMWL Dividends

American Well Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.48% of American Well Corporation shares while 51.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.63%. There are 51.60% institutions holding the American Well Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.29% of the shares, roughly 17.0 million AMWL shares worth $71.57 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 16.02 million shares worth $67.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.4 million shares estimated at $22.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.19% of the shares, roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $22.04 million.