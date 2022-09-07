Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -614.29% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 3.11. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.40 changing hands around $0.15 or 12.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $65.65M. AQSTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -357.14% off its 52-week high of $6.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 55.71% up since then. When we look at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 956.99K.

Analysts gave the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AQST as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.31.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company â€” undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share â€” which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yetâ€¦ so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer â€” all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Instantly AQST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 12.00% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.87%, with the 5-day performance at -8.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is 42.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AQSTâ€™s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -614.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -114.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -57.48% over the past 6 months, a 16.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. will rise 16.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.08 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $11.13 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.29 million and $11.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.80%.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.35% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares while 31.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.30%. There are 31.54% institutions holding the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Bratton Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.39% of the shares, roughly 9.81 million AQST shares worth $13.94 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.40% or 1.28 million shares worth $1.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.84 million shares estimated at $1.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.65% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.49 million.