AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.74 million AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.72 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $294.33M. APPH’s last price was a discount, traded about -202.21% off its 52-week high of $8.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.40, which suggests the last value was 11.76% up since then. When we look at AppHarvest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APPH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AppHarvest Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.00 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.08%, with the 5-day performance at -7.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is -28.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APPH’s forecast low is $5.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -230.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.82% for it to hit the projected low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AppHarvest Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.11% over the past 6 months, a 1.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AppHarvest Inc. will rise 9.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -64.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 188.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.11 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AppHarvest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.14 million and $543k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 563.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for AppHarvest Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.70%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 27 and January 31.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.11% of AppHarvest Inc. shares while 42.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.13%. There are 42.78% institutions holding the AppHarvest Inc. stock share, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.70% of the shares, roughly 5.8 million APPH shares worth $31.15 million.

Inclusive Capital Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.70% or 5.8 million shares worth $31.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF. With 1.82 million shares estimated at $9.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $5.81 million.