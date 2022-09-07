Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.50. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $59.08 changing hands around $1.07 or 1.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.46B. APLSâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -18.45% off its 52-week high of $69.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.50, which suggests the last value was 53.45% up since then. When we look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended APLS as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.44.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company â€” undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share â€” which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yetâ€¦ so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer â€” all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Instantly APLS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 65.42 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 1.84% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is -8.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APLSâ€™s forecast low is $40.00 with $113.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -91.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 32.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 35.82% over the past 6 months, a 33.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 36.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.74 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $26.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -55.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.30% per year.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.22% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 88.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.52%. There are 88.61% institutions holding the Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.51% of the shares, roughly 11.54 million APLS shares worth $682.75 million.

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.92% or 9.8 million shares worth $579.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.79 million shares estimated at $224.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.43% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $157.62 million.