Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $2.25 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $726.35M. AMRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.22% off its 52-week high of $5.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was 4.0% up since then. When we look at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.48K.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

Instantly AMRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.46 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.03%, with the 5-day performance at -8.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) is -29.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.91 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.31% over the past 6 months, a -14.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $536.34 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $562.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $523.25 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 155.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.10% per year.

AMRX Dividends

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.86% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 68.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.36%. There are 68.06% institutions holding the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Fosun International Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.27% of the shares, roughly 21.52 million AMRX shares worth $89.74 million.

Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.75% or 16.21 million shares worth $86.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 4.23 million shares estimated at $17.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 3.36 million shares worth around $14.01 million.