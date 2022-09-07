AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.44 million AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.15. With the company’s per share price at $3.53 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $421.94M. POWW’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.88% off its 52-week high of $7.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.52, which suggests the last value was 0.28% up since then. When we look at AMMO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the AMMO Inc. (POWW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended POWW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AMMO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Instantly POWW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.03 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -2.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.23%, with the 5-day performance at -11.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is -35.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POWW’s forecast low is $6.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -154.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -69.97% for it to hit the projected low.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AMMO Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.30% over the past 6 months, a 20.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AMMO Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -27.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AMMO Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $70.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.03 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 57.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.50%. The 2022 estimates are for AMMO Inc. earnings to increase by 55.50%.

POWW Dividends

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 16.

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.13% of AMMO Inc. shares while 34.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.79%. There are 34.28% institutions holding the AMMO Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.26% of the shares, roughly 5.7 million POWW shares worth $27.35 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.17% or 5.65 million shares worth $27.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $12.29 million under it, the former controlled 5.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund held about 4.43% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $9.09 million.