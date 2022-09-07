Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Shares Are Down -51.57% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.54 million Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $2.31 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $220.54M. ARAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.71% off its 52-week high of $5.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was 26.41% up since then. When we look at Accuray Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 969.73K.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Instantly ARAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 subtracted -2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.57%, with the 5-day performance at -9.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is 6.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.96 days.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accuray Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.70% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accuray Incorporated will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $105.32 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Accuray Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $105.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110.94 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Accuray Incorporated earnings to increase by 15.30%.

ARAY Dividends

Accuray Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.75% of Accuray Incorporated shares while 79.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.28%. There are 79.33% institutions holding the Accuray Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 7.75 million ARAY shares worth $25.65 million.

Archon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.14% or 5.7 million shares worth $18.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $9.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $8.49 million.