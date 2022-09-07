Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 0.58% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.8 million Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $15.52 changed hands at $0.09 or 0.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $768.24M. ANF’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.53% off its 52-week high of $48.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.02, which suggests the last value was 9.66% up since then. When we look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.98 million.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.92 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.44%, with the 5-day performance at 1.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is -13.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.43% over the past 6 months, a -90.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will fall -85.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $844.72 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $900.51 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 135.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings to increase by 330.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 110.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.86%. There are 110.00% institutions holding the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.69% of the shares, roughly 8.92 million ANF shares worth $285.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.93% or 7.03 million shares worth $224.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.58 million shares estimated at $60.65 million under it, the former controlled 7.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.22% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $52.0 million.