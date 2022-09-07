3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $210.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 5.97 million 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $120.58 changing hands around $3.98 or 3.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.59B. MMM’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.36% off its 52-week high of $194.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $115.98, which suggests the last value was 3.81% up since then. When we look at 3M Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.97 million.

Analysts gave the 3M Company (MMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended MMM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. 3M Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.68.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) trade information

Instantly MMM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 126.46 on Tuesday, 09/06/22 added 3.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.36%, with the 5-day performance at -7.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is -20.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $145.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MMM’s forecast low is $118.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.14% for it to hit the projected low.

3M Company (MMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 3M Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.62% over the past 6 months, a 2.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 3M Company will rise 9.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.82 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that 3M Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $8.65 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for 3M Company earnings to increase by 8.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.40% per year.

MMM Dividends

3M Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 24 and October 28. The 5.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.96. It is important to note, however, that the 5.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of 3M Company shares while 66.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.00%. There are 66.92% institutions holding the 3M Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 47.89 million MMM shares worth $5.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 42.99 million shares worth $5.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16.76 million shares estimated at $2.01 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 12.6 million shares worth around $1.51 billion.