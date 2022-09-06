YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.93 changing hands around $0.11 or 1.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.65B. YPF’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.36% off its 52-week high of $6.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 52.45% up since then. When we look at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Analysts gave the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YPF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. YPF Sociedad Anonima’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.99 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 52.36%, with the 5-day performance at 5.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 59.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YPF’s forecast low is $2.50 with $26.39 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -345.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 57.84% for it to hit the projected low.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the YPF Sociedad Anonima share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.10% over the past 6 months, a 3,660.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for YPF Sociedad Anonima will rise 142.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -39.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.83 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that YPF Sociedad Anonima’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.35 billion and $3.62 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings to increase by 100.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.39% per year.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares while 49.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.95%. There are 49.95% institutions holding the YPF Sociedad Anonima stock share, with Marshall Wace LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 3.44 million YPF shares worth $16.62 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 2.8 million shares worth $13.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Hartford International Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $2.49 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $1.12 million.