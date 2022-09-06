Will Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 56.61 million Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.26 changed hands at $0.29 or 29.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.20M. AHI’s last price was a discount, traded about -516.67% off its 52-week high of $7.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 66.67% up since then. When we look at Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Analysts gave the Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AHI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Instantly AHI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 113.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 29.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -74.18%, with the 5-day performance at 113.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) is 138.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Advanced Human Imaging Limited shares while 0.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.58%. There are 0.58% institutions holding the Advanced Human Imaging Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.14% of the shares, roughly 33624.0 AHI shares worth $51276.0.

Stonex Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 32940.0 shares worth $19105.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.