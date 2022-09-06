Why Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 8.19 million Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.12 changed hands at $0.0 or -3.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.97M. KERN’s last price was a discount, traded about -3133.33% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12. When we look at Akerna Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.43 million.

Analysts gave the Akerna Corp. (KERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KERN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Akerna Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1780 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is -21.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akerna Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.40% over the past 6 months, a -40.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akerna Corp. will rise 52.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.04 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Akerna Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $7.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.91 million and $5.14 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Akerna Corp. earnings to decrease by -15.70%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.07% of Akerna Corp. shares while 16.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.79%. There are 16.71% institutions holding the Akerna Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.82 million KERN shares worth $0.93 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.34 million.