Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.48. With the company’s per share price at $2.65 changed hands at $0.56 or 26.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.51M. WHLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.3% off its 52-week high of $3.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.51, which suggests the last value was 43.02% up since then. When we look at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.17K.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Instantly WHLR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.37 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 26.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.60%, with the 5-day performance at 31.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) is 10.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15210.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (WHLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.40%.

WHLR Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.18% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. shares while 27.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.22%. There are 27.96% institutions holding the Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. stock share, with Stilwell Value LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.06% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million WHLR shares worth $3.13 million.

Eidelman Virant Capital holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 0.68 million shares worth $1.8 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.35 million.