What Is The Performance Outlook For NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 129.0 million NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.15 changed hands at $0.03 or 21.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.92M. NBEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1100.0% off its 52-week high of $1.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.12, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at NewAge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.01 million.

Analysts gave the NewAge Inc. (NBEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NBEV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NewAge Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) trade information

Instantly NBEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3947 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 21.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.61%, with the 5-day performance at -27.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) is -45.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NBEV’s forecast low is $3.15 with $3.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2000.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2000.0% for it to hit the projected low.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NewAge Inc. will fall -50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.17 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NewAge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $110.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $90.4 million and $125.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.30%. The 2022 estimates are for NewAge Inc. earnings to increase by 64.90%.

NBEV Dividends

NewAge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between September 06 and September 10.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of NewAge Inc. shares while 17.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.15%. There are 17.70% institutions holding the NewAge Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.14% of the shares, roughly 5.67 million NBEV shares worth $0.84 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 4.05 million shares worth $0.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.46 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 2.95 million shares worth around $0.44 million.