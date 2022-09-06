Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.37 million Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.96 changed hands at -$1.61 or -28.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.40M. VRAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -632.32% off its 52-week high of $29.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.01, which suggests the last value was 23.99% up since then. When we look at Virax Biolabs Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 million.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Instantly VRAX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.10 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -28.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.24%, with the 5-day performance at 27.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) is -63.13% down.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Virax Biolabs Group Limited earnings to increase by 8.40%.

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.17% of Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.