The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) Shares Declined By -24.45% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 3.3 million The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.07 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $200.60M. REAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -725.6% off its 52-week high of $17.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.97, which suggests the last value was 4.83% up since then. When we look at The RealReal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.92 million.

Analysts gave the The RealReal Inc. (REAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended REAL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The RealReal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Instantly REAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.37 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.17%, with the 5-day performance at -8.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is -24.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, REAL’s forecast low is $2.75 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -431.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.85% for it to hit the projected low.

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The RealReal Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.99% over the past 6 months, a 18.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The RealReal Inc. will rise 12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $154.05 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that The RealReal Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $165.39 million.

The 2022 estimates are for The RealReal Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

REAL Dividends

The RealReal Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of The RealReal Inc. shares while 96.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.83%. There are 96.49% institutions holding the The RealReal Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.89% of the shares, roughly 7.44 million REAL shares worth $54.04 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.37% or 6.02 million shares worth $43.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 2.5 million shares estimated at $18.14 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.36% of the shares, roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $16.19 million.